iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.29. 185,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

