Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.78. 90,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,165. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

