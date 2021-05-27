Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 217,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,391. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

