Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 176,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,843. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

