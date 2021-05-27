Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $443.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.