156,199 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 156,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.37 and a 200-day moving average of $247.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

