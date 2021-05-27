State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,420 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Target worth $139,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,145. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.