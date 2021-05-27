State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $193,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 403,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.