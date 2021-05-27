Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 51,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,502. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.