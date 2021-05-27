Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.4% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 833,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,355,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

