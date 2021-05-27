Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,607 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 229,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,894,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

