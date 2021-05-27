Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.89. 129,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,057. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.