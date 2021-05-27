DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DXC Technology traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 23041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.