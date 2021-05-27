Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down to $246.53

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $246.53, but opened at $233.50. Okta shares last traded at $216.55, with a volume of 66,147 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -103.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

