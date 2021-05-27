Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.30. 27,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

