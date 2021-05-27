iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 457,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

