Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.20. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.17. 391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

