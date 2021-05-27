-$0.08 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MYGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,009 shares of company stock worth $3,797,329 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

