MAI Capital Management Has $63.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average is $202.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

