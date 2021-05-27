Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,224 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.