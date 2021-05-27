Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,224 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
