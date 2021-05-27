Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $460.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

