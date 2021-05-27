Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Declines By 81.8%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

