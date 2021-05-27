Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Declines By 81.8%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.
About Grupo Carso
