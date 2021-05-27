Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LMPMY stock remained flat at $$9.20 on Thursday. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

