General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.