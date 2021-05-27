WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,209 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

