Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.17 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $17.42 or 0.00044558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $34.22 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00347581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00819314 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

