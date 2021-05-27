Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

