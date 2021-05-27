WOM Protocol Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.97 or 0.00981876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.07 or 0.09617730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00092622 BTC.

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

