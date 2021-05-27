Pylon Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $292.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $403,980.63 and approximately $292.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.97 or 0.00981876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.07 or 0.09617730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00092622 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

