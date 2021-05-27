AAX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $295,727.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $295,727.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.97 or 0.00981876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.07 or 0.09617730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00092622 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

