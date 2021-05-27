Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore Acquires 500 Shares

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 3,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

