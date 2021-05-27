ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

