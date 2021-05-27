$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,770. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.74. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

