CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

