$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.92 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 405,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 122,682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

