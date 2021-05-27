Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,896 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

