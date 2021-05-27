Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 396.6% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.74. 433,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,261,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.75. The company has a market cap of $597.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.