Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $64,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $2,896,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 5,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,036. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

