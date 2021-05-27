New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Rush Enterprises worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

