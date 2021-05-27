New South Capital Management Inc. Has $97.36 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 2.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of CGI worth $97,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $91.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

