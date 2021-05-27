Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 89,214 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

