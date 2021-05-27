Royce & Associates LP Has $50.30 Million Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,452 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $50,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,899,587 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 4,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,467. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.