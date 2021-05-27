iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $272.52. 113,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

