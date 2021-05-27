Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BZLFY remained flat at $$32.17 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,492. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.2182 dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

