Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 907.4%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 907.4% from the April 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

CGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

