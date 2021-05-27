Valueworks LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Eneti accounts for about 1.8% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $19,104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eneti alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NETI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

Eneti Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.