Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 86.2% in May

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,113. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

