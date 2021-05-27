AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of AutoZone worth $166,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,419.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,803. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,476.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,278.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 80.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.40.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

