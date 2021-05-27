NAOS Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $3.85 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $3.85 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00346567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00182067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.03 or 0.00813306 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

