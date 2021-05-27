Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0916

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $137.44 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.